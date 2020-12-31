Olivia Jade returning to YouTube after mom Lori Loughlin's prison release

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, teased her YouTube comeback.

The 21-year-old beauty blogger revealed how she's thinking of a plan and fans will possibly see her on camera in 2021.

"Like this if I should bring back my #vlogzzzzz," Olivia said in a TikTok video on Tuesday showing off her glam. "Also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (I can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye... ily."

A fan commented, "Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!" To which the former University of Southern California student replied, "OK. I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube. What? Ah!"

LORI LOUGHLIN RELEASED FROM PRISON

Olivia's mother, Loughlin, was released from prison on Monday after serving two months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine, Loughlin immediately went from the prison to meet with her daughters Olivia and Isabella, 22, for an emotional and tearful reunion in Los Angeles.

"It’s the end of a very long ordeal," the source told the outlet. They added that she is "beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

"It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with," the insider continued. "She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella."

INSIDE LORI LOUGHLIN’S PRISON STINT

Loughlin’s reunion with her daughters is bittersweet given that her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is still behind bars for his role in the college admissions scandal.

He was handed a five-month sentence in August after they both pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the USC crew team. The two girls had never participated in the sport.

Loughlin's release means she's one step closer to putting the nationwide scandal behind her, although it's important to note her sentence isn't officially complete now that she's been released.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.