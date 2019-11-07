Olivia Culpo celebrates last day of Bali vacation with neon green bikini pics

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram this week to flaunt her toned physique while celebrating her last day of a vacation in Bali.

Culpo, 27, donned a bright green bikini for a series of photos to mark the occasion.

"Last morning in Bali ❣️💚," she wrote. 'Plus me scaling the side of a small building to find the best light."

The series of photos showed the former beauty pageant queen posing by the pool with a plate of food while inching around the edge of the pool.

By the fifth and final photo, Culpo managed to make her way to a tight corner between the pool and a building.

It was recently announced that the model will return for her third year in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, set to hit stands in 2020.

Back in February, Culpo opened up to Fox News about how she prepares for the big photo shoots, including her "really strict diet."

"No sugar. No carbs. No alcohol," she said. "Basically, all protein and fiber, and the only kinds of carbs I'll have is sweet potato or greens or fruit."

Despite watching what she eats ahead of photo shoots, Culpo said diets aren't something she strictly follows in her normal day-to-day life.

"I really don't believe in dieting," she said. "I notice that when I have a shoot coming up or when I'm being really diligent about my diet, I can pretty much do it up until the day or two before and then I start to go crazy, and basically self-sabotage myself. As soon as I tell myself I can't have sweets, then I really want sweets."

Culpo -- who loves indulging in ice cream, pizza "and/or" alcohol -- also credits her fitness routine to allowing her to splurge whenever she wants.

"I love working out," she said. "I feel like if I didn't work out as much as I did, I probably wouldn't be able to get away with eating the way that I eat, so for me, it works out well."