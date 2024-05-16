Official trailer for 'It Ends With Us' released starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Taylor Swift song

The first official trailer for the romantic drama film "It Ends With Us," based on the beloved book by best-selling author Colleen Hoover, was released to social media users on Thursday and follows Blake Lively as the lead, Lily Bloom.

A few beats of the musical score from Taylor Swift's "My Tears Ricochet" off of her Grammy Award-winning album, "folklore," introduce the first images of cast members in their whimsical element.

The trailer takes audiences through critical scenes from the book, including the day Bloom opens her flower shop, the first time she meets Kincaid on the rooftop of his building and the second time the couple meet by chance a year later, among other scenes. The trailer, just shy of two and a half minutes, includes many of the book's most memorable moments and direct quotes from the pages of Hoover's novel.

KATE MIDDLETON CANCER REVELATION LEAVES BLAKE LIVELY ‘MORTIFIED’ OVER ‘PHOTOSHOP FAILS’ JOKE

In early 2023, Lively was cast as Bloom in the film. At the time, Justin Baldoni was also revealed as Ryle Kincaid, Bloom's enamoring-turned-abusive husband.

The move to cast the two was controversial among fans as the book reads like a cast of 20-somethings. Presently, Lively is 36, and Baldoni is 40.

At the time the actors were announced, fans used social media to emphasize their desire to see actresses Abigail Cowen or Holland Roden as Bloom, and actor Theo James as Kincaid.

Still, fans took to the comment section of the trailer to emphatically reject the decision to cast Lively and Baldoni, though filming has concluded, and the release date is set.

One user wrote, "Love the actors but this cast just isn't it…" and another responded, "Literally just sent this trailer to my sister and said the same thing cause we loved this book, but I don't see this cast as the characters…maybe Atlas…"

5 QUICK-READ ROMANCE BOOKS FOR WHEN YOU'RE IN THE MOOD FOR A PAGE-TURNING LOVE STORY

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actor Brandon Sklenar was selected as the books' tender heroine and childhood love of Bloom's, Atlas Corrigan.

Production and release of the film was delayed from its original Feb 2024 debut due to the Writers Guild of America strike which began May 1, 2023 and lasted 118 days.

During filming on the streets of New York City, fans once again discoursed in the comment section of social media posts on the ill-advised attire Lively was seen wearing, including baggy clothes, plaid patterns and layers upon layers of fabrics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though, the film remains highly anticipated and is set to be released exclusively to theaters on Aug. 9, 2024.