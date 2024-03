Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Following Kate Middleton’s announcement Friday that she had been diagnosed with cancer, Blake Lively apologized on social media for a joke she’d made at the princess’ expense during her "manipulated" photo controversy earlier this month.

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," the "A Simple Favor" star wrote on her Instagram Story. "I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

Earlier this month, Lively, 36, posted a photo of herself sitting poolside in a lounge chair with an unusually large lemon floating above her as she held onto a Betty Buzz can as part of an ad campaign for the drink company she founded. A few details on her hand also appeared to be Photoshopped.

"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA," she wrote just days after the Princess of Wales had been forced to admit she sometimes edits her photos.

On March 10, the princess posted a UK Mother’s Day photo of herself with her three children on social media, writing, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C."

But soon after, the Associated Press and other news agencies, which had picked up the photo, said it was being pulled over concerns it had been "manipulated."

"AP initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace," the news agency said. "But AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

A day later, Middleton apologized for the "confusion."

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on her social media. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

Her original post remains on her social media.

The princess announced on Friday she is in the early of chemotherapy following her January abdominal surgery.

Her announcement followed months of speculation about her health.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Middleton said while sitting on a bench in a sweater and jeans. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

She added, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

Her announcement prompted an outpouring of support from other celebrities as well, including Jamie Lee Curtis who defended her against "conspiracy theories" shortly before her announcement.

"And now Princess Kate has told us about her health and now we should send nothing but our best wishes to her and her family and focus on our own lives and the lives of people directly related to us, and the myriad life-threatening issues to our children that we can focus on," she commented on her first Instagram post.

Olivia Munn, who announced last week she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, commented "Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best," along with three heart emojis.

Middleton’s youngest brother, James Middleton, posted a photo of the two of them as children hiking together, writing, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Tennis great Billie Jean King tweeted, "Sending our love, support, and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales" and Mia Farrow wrote, "Prayers for a swift and complete recovery for lovely Princess Kate and for everyone and every family now dealing with a tough diagnosis."

Maria Shriver wrote, "Now I hope everyone will leave her alone and allow the privacy she and her family need" and Catherine Zeta-Jones posted: "Wales and the World is with you HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always."