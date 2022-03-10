The new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer sent fans ablaze

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Star Wars" fans were in for a treat on Wednesday when Disney+ released its first official trailer for the new series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi".

The show consists of six episodes of live action, which is set to be released on May 25. This iconic date for the "Star Wars" franchise happens to be the 45th anniversary of the original movie, which was released back in 1977.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role of the wise space wizard, with Hayden Christensen returning to inhabit the sinister life-support suit of Darth Vader.

The full cast consists of Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The series was directed by Deborah Chow, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

The trailer’s release caused a lot of commotion on Twitter on Wednesday, having "Star Wars" trending for several hours.

The official Twitter account for the series sent out a simple, "Hello there," right as the trailer was released.

The show comes on the heels of "The Mandalorian," which debuted with the new streaming platform in November 2019.

It has since gone on for two seasons and prompted the studio to announce spinoffs that are all set within the "Star Wars" universe, starting off with "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

FOX News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.