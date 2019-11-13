'Star Wars' fans upset by 'The Mandalorian' first episode not showing the main character's face

Some “Star Wars” fans are upset after finding the main character in the Disney+ original series, “The Mandalorian,” difficult to connect with behind his iconic mask.

“The Mandalorian,” dropped its first episode on Tuesday, focusing on a bounty hunter from the planet Mandalore, played by “Game of Thrones” star Pedro Pascal. Throughout the pilot episode, the main character trapeses through various locations in the “Star Wars” universe, all without ever removing his Boba Fett-style helmet.

DISNEY+ NOT WORKING FOR MANY USERS ON LAUNCH DAY, COMPANY ASKS FOR 'PATIENCE'

Many of the initial reviews of “The Mandalorian” note that it’s difficult for an audience to connect with a character that simply cannot emote with facial expressions. Even Pascal’s eyes are hidden behind the black tinted visor. This has left many wondering if the character will remove his helmet at all in future episodes.

“Without a backstory or facial expressions, how do you build an audience rapport with a character?” Vanity Fair writes in its review.

The critics aren’t alone. Several Disney+ users and “Star Wars” fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at being unable to connect with a literally expressionless character.

BILLIE LOURD ADMITS SHE ‘DIDN’T LIKE’ PRINCESS LEIA GROWING UP, SAYS ‘STAR WARS’ ROLE TOOK HER MOM AWAY

“The Mandalorian pilot is ... just okay? It’ll take some time to see if it’s going anywhere. If your leading man wears a mask and says almost nothing, there’s not a lot to hold on to. I hope it gets better,” one user wrote.

“I love Pedro Pascal. If he keeps that mask/helmet on for most of The Mandalorian we are going to have some problems. Yes, yes I know it is the first episode so I am not writing it off yet,” another noted.

“The only Mandalorian spoilers I want is whether or not he has a mustache under that helmet,” a third user joked.

“If this #mandalorian doesn’t take off his helmet at some point, this is nothing but the world’s most expensive puppet show,” wrote someone else.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series, from creator Jon Favreau, takes place after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” but before the franchise was revived with the 2015 installment, “The Force Awakens.” New episodes are released weekly.