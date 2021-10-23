Hayden Christensen Returning to 'Star Wars' in ‘Ahsoka’

Hayden Christensen is going galactic once again.

The 40-year-old Canadian actor will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in Disney+’s newest series "Ahsoka." The series is a spinoff of the streaming service’s very popular "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian."

Rosario Dawson, 42, is starring as the titular character of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor who debuted in the second season of "The Mandalorian."

SAME ALEC BALDWIN SHOT STRUCK BOTH HALYNA HUTCHINS AND JOEL SOUZA: REPORTS

Dave Filoni is writing the series and producing alongside Jon Favreau.

"Ahsoka" is set five years after the "Return of the Jedi’s" plot, so it’s uncertain how Skywalker’s storyline will play into the mix.

Christensen played a young Anakin Skywalker/infamous villain Darth Vader in 2002’s "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and in 2005’s "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."

In December 2020, it was announced that Christensen was returning to his iconic role for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the forthcoming series starring Ewan McGregor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" will pick up 10 years after "Revenge of the Sith." The show began shooting this past April and will also premiere exclusively on Disney+.

"Mandalorian" director Deborah Chow will direct the limited series.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.