O.J. Simpson says Kris Jenner relationship rumors are ‘bogus’

O.J. Simpson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to dispel rumors that he had fathered Khloe Kardashian with Kris Jenner, a rumor he says is being pushed by a man who is falsely claiming that he was his manager.

“But never – and I want to stress never – in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” Simpson said in a video posted on his Twitter page. “So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless.”

Rumors that Simpson is Khloe’s biological father have persisted long before the famous reality TV series. The rumor even had been the subject of a National Enquirer report and an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which featured Khloe questioning whether she was adopted.

“Khloe, like all the (Kardashian) girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine.”

Simpson blamed the rumor on Norman Pardo, a guy who “the media love to say is my manager.”

“I’ve always managed my own affairs, and I’d like to think very successfully,” Simpson said. “So, when you see these guys like Norm, and these guys claim that they are my manager, it’s just not true. I’ve may have done a deal here or there with them, but none of these guys were anything remotely like a manager for me.”

Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

He appeared to join Twitter or the first time Friday, under the username @TheRealOJ32 -- referencing the jersey number he wore -- nearly 25 years to the day after his ex-wife's murder.

