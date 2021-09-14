Norm Macdonald mourned by 'Saturday Night Live' family: 'He was just plain funny'

The entire "Saturday Night Live" family is mourning the loss of one of its own, comedian Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday at age 61.

"Today is a sad day. All of us here at ‘SNL’ mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation," a spokesperson for the show told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday.

"There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm — from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny," the statement continued. "No one was funny like Norm."

NORM MACDONALD REMEMBERED BY THE COMEDY WORLD: 'HE WAS IN A COMPLETE LEAGUE OF HIS OWN'

According to Deadline, the effervescent funnyman endured a private cancer battle for nine years.

Macdonald's longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra was reportedly at his side when he passed.

'SNL' ALUM NORM MACDONALD DEAD AT 61

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra told the outlet. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald started as a writer on "Roseanne" in 1992 and then became an "SNL" cast member in 1993 until 1999. He famously anchored the show's Weekend Update sketch for three seasons and was replaced by Colin Quinn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After leaving "SNL," Macdonald had his own comedy show, "The Norm Show," from 1999-2001 on ABC and later had his own talk show on Netflix for one season in 2018.

Macdonald was expected to perform at the New York Comedy Festival in November.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.