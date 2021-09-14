Norm Macdonald remembered by the comedy world: 'He was in a complete league of his own'

Norm Macdonald, a staple on "Saturday Night Live," died Tuesday following a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61.

Just minutes after news of his death broke, many of his industry peers and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Macdonald, who was able to bring context to the most pressing social topics and garnered the respect of those around the comedy scene.

"Norm, I didn’t just like you. I loved you," Rob Schneider tweeted. "You didn’t just make me laugh. You made me cry with laughter. I’m still crying today. But when I think of you, my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us. Rest."

Adam Sandler wrote, "Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal."

Actor Giacomo Gianniotti tweeted, "Norm Macdonald was in a complete league of his own. Every person in our industry knows this. I am devastated by his passing. His work inspired me and so many other Canadians growing up. Rest easy."

Meanwhile, Paul Scheer recalled his funniest Macdonald moment and shared a YouTube video of the comedian during an appearance on "Conan" back in 1997.

"I saw this @ConanOBrien when I was still in High School and I don't think I ever laughed as hard as I did when I was seeing this live, @normmacdonald was a genius."

Seth Rogen also struggled to contain his emotions after learning of Macdonald’s passing.

"Oh f--k. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting," he tweeted. "I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the all time greats. RIP."

Added funnywoman Sarah Silverman: "Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this plane," she wrote before encouraging others to "please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time."

Writer Sean O'Neal even shared chilling pages from the final chapter of Norm Macdonald's book in which O'Neal said he believed would "make for a fine eulogy."

"I swear I didn’t mean anything by it," O'Neal added in retrospect. "But they do."

Former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan, wrote: "Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. *Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald."

