'SNL' alum Norm Macdonald dead at 61

Norm Macdonald, known for his time on "Saturday Night Live," has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 61 years old.

According to Deadline, the comedian had been battling cancer for nine years.

Macdonald's longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra was reportedly at his side when he passed.

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra told Deadline. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald was an "SNL" cast member from 1993 to 1999 and anchored the show's Weekend Update sketch for three seasons.

After leaving "SNL," Macdonald had his own comedy show, "The Norm Show," from 1999-2001, and later had his own talk show on Netflix for one season in 2018.





Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report