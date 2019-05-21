Expand / Collapse search
Suspect indicted in shooting that killed rapper Nipsey Hussle

By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
A 29-year-old California man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a shooting that killed rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr. pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holder faces life in prison if convicted.

The 33-year-old Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper and father of two, was gunned down outside his clothing store on March 31. Two other men standing with him suffered minor injuries.

Eric Holder was indicted on Tuesday. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

Investigators said Holder fled the scene, but he was arrested two days later. Authorities have said the shooting was the result of a personal dispute between Holder and Hussle.

Holder was ordered held in lieu of $6.5 million bail. His next hearing was scheduled for June 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.