Nina Dobrev says 'life looks a lil different' since being hospitalized after bike accident

Nina Dobrev is going through a difficult time.

The actress revealed last month that she'd been in a bicycle accident, one that injured her leg, and now she's sharing photos documenting it all, showing off a large brace and the crutches she needs to walk.

"Life looks a lil different lately," she wrote on Instagram, where she posted the pictures. "Trading in the ‘selfie’ for the ‘leggie.’"

She added, "Get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days."

In many of the photos, the "Vampire Diaries" star is lying in bed, wearing her cast. Another shows her standing with her crutches, and one shows her sitting in the waiting room of a hospital, her leg propped up on a chair in front of her.

Her boyfriend, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White , also makes an appearance, paying tribute to Dobrev's "Vampire Diaries" character. "Gilbert," White shouted in a video as he danced around the room in a sweatshirt that read Elena Gilbert.

"You're out of your mind. I love it," the actress told him.

The last photo in the carousel is of a slip of paper pulled from a fortune cookie — it reads, "It's kind of fun to do the impossible."

Last month, Dobrev revealed that she'd been in an accident by posting on Instagram.

"How it started vs how it’s going" she captioned her post — the first photo showed her riding a bike, while the next showed her in a hospital bed with braces on her knee and neck.

She hasn't gone into detail about exactly what happened to cause the accident, but after sharing the original photos she made a post to her Instagram story that read, "I'm OK but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

Dobrev's injury occurred only a few days after White revealed to Us Weekly the two of them were working on a bucket list together.

"It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something… but now we’ve got some time together," he told the outlet. "We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over."

White and Dobrev went public with their romance in May 2020, with an Instagram post shared on both their accounts featuring the actress cutting his hair. "Adding to resume: hairdresser," she captioned the post.

During a January interview with People , Dobrev revealed how their relationship is "sort of exciting and interesting," saying they make sure to set aside "time for the two of [them] to spend together."

"In general, I'm more of a planner in life. Yeah, I like a schedule and I like a plan for sure. I'm a Capricorn so that's very much part of my personality," she said. "But, we implemented something, I think, it's really cool. We do date night every week and we alternate [planning]."

She continued: "So, one week I'll plan it and he won't have any idea what we're doing so it's a surprise for him. And then the following week, he'll plan and it'll be a complete surprise for me. And we do that every single week."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.