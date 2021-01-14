Expand / Collapse search
Modeling
Published

Nina Agdal shows off impressively toned legs, arms in purple bikini during beach run

The model said she has 'sore calves' after the workout

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Nina Agdal is proving you can still work out on vacation.

The 28-year-old Danish model put her toned body on full display on Instagram early Thursday from an undisclosed tropical location.

In a series of snaps, Agdal, who previously dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio, stands on the beach in an ombre purple bikini, along with neon red sneakers. In the caption, she shared she had just finished a run in the sand.

"This morning’s beach run in the sunny rain was 💯 filled with gratitude.. and sore calves," Agdal wrote.

Danish supermodel Nina Agdal wowed Instagram on Thursday with a series of snaps taken on the beach after a run.

Danish supermodel Nina Agdal wowed Instagram on Thursday with a series of snaps taken on the beach after a run. (Reuters)

A few more pics posted by Agdal show the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's backside. Her toned legs and arms caught the attention of her followers, who had nothing but positive reactions to the revealing pics.

"Beast Nina," one person wrote.

"You are a force of nature," another commented.

"Somebody never skips leg day," wrote another.

Another follower said: "Calves puttin work on the beach."

Back in August, Agdal hinted that she's been putting in work at the gym.

"These buns aren’t gonna bake themselves," she captioned another bikini photo.

Agdal has her own lifestyle brand called The Agdal Method, which inspires others to work on their fitness routines like the stunning supermodel.

"It was important for me to create a lifestyle that focuses on longevity and maximizing energy and mindset every day. A lifestyle where I routinely feel and look my best," the model explains on her website.

Nina Agdal helps others get fit through her own lifestyle brand, The Agdal Method.

Nina Agdal helps others get fit through her own lifestyle brand, The Agdal Method. (Associated Press)

"After years of trying different types of workouts and nutrition advice, I put together a method that is helping me to shape my best life, and I am excited to share that with you today," she adds.

"Fitness and living a healthy, fun lifestyle have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Early on, I developed a routine that has helped me sculpt and maintain a healthy physique that embraces my natural curves," Agdal said.

The Agdal Method features an app where mobile users can follow her workouts.

