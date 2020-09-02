Nina Agdal wows in steamy bikini beach snap: ‘Well, hello September'

Nina Agdal posted a steamy bikini picture even though the summer is coming to an end.

The Danish model enjoyed a beach day and wore a lilac-colored bikini for the occasion.

Agdal, 28, shared several photos of the moment as she frolicked along the shoreline.

“Well, hello September,” she captioned the picture on the first day of the month.

The Sports Illustrated cover star’s toned abs were on full display.

Agdal has been working hard on her fitness routine and making it available to all her fans through her lifestyle brand called The Agdal Method.

“It was important for me to create a lifestyle that focuses on longevity and maximizing energy and mindset every day. A lifestyle where I routinely feel and look my best,” the model wrote on her website.

She continued: “After years of trying different types of workouts and nutrition advice, I put together a method that is helping me to shape my best life, and I am excited to share that with you today.”

“Fitness and living a healthy, fun lifestyle have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Early on, I developed a routine that has helped me sculpt and maintain a healthy physique that embraces my natural curves,” Agdal said. “I have refined that routine over time and I am beyond excited [to] share it all with you here on my app.”

The Danish model added, “What I want to mention, because it is most important to me, is that these workouts are not about playing into the CRAZY demands of [the] fashion industry.”

Agdal went on to explain that her fitness routine is meant to help her fans “feel incredible and comfortable” in their skin. “It is about you having the energy and positive vibes available every day to get the most out of life.”

“I want this to be about us - I want us to support one another, embracing our curves. More than embracing, I want us to celebrate our bodies and be strong minded,” she continued.