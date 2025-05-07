Tom Brady admits he 'f---ed up' by doing Netflix roast: 'Tough on my kids'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady has said he would not do another roast, and for good reason.

Last year, Netflix ran a special where some of Brady's inner football circle, and some of the world's best comedians, roasted him. But, naturally, several jokes were made about his highly publicized divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Brady again expressed "regret" while appearing on Logan Paul's podcast.

"It was tough on my kids, for sure," Brady admitted. "I went in there, you don't know what to expect. I love laughing at myself, it felt like I was in the locker room. And the harder people go at me, I'll actually love it. If people make fun of you, then I know that I'm good with them. I don't take myself too serious. But I do understand for my kids, it was really hard."

Brady added that he "f---ed up."

"We're not perfect parents. You'll see as you grow up, there's no perfect manual for it. You gotta evaluate yourself as a parent, too, all the time," he said. "Even though I enjoyed the show, the performances were incredible, when you were in that moment, in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric. It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on Cloud 9. I think that moment I'll never forget. And then I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day. I felt a stake through the heart, understandably."

"They're protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody. They're like, ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’ You live and you learn."

A source told "Entertainment Tonight" at the time that "Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her," as well as her new relationship with Joaquim Valente, who is her jiu-jitsu instructor.

"She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful," the source added.

Soccer great David Beckham even admitted that he sent Brady a message to check in on him after the roast, showing that Bündchen wasn’t the only one who thought the jokes were harsh.

