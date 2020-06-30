Nikki and Brie Bella ask fans for prayers as their mom undergoes brain surgery to remove a mass

Nikki and Brie Bella called for fans to pray for their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, before her brain surgery on June 30.

The “Total Bellas” stars revealed Laurinaitis, 55, has a mass on her brain stem that has been causing paralysis on her face.

“Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way,” Nikki, 36, wrote on Instagram along with photos of her mom with their family members.

She continued: “Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today.”

Nikki, who is currently engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, is pregnant with her first child who is due this year. Her sister Brie, 36, is due to have her second child with her husband, Daniel Bryan, within two weeks of her twin sister.

“She’s loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies [sic] in her arms soon,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant concluded her post. “Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!!”

Brie shared a photo of her mother with her daughter, Birdie. “They realized she doesn’t have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem,” she explained.

The “Total Bellas” star admitted, “[I] couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night. She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her.”

Brie also called on her fans to “send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today.”