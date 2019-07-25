Nicole Murphy faces another homewrecking allegation following Antoine Fuqua kiss

LisaRaye McCoy is the latest star to accuse Nicole Murphy of hooking up with her then-husband.

Murphy, 51, made headlines this week when she was photographed kissing director Antoine Fuqua, who's married to actress Lela Rochon — and has been since 1999. The couple share two children.

After the smooch went public, Murphy initially said it was just a "friendly hello," but later said in a statement, “Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to [Fuqua’s wife] Lela [Rochon] and the Fuqua family for what transpired. It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Now, McCoy alleges it may be a habit for the former wife of Eddie Murphy.

"She messed around with my husband," McCoy told TMZ on Wednesday. Here's the thing, we've all done something that we regret. We've all made mistakes and we all have to learn from that. But when you start doing it and being messy enough to do it amongst family, how does a 'family kiss' turn into an apology?"

"Like, what do you mean, you didn't know she was married? We all know that she was married, and that was 20 years. That's history. You don't do that amongst friends, because there's no loyalty," McCoy fumed, adding, "You gotta look up and your person that you invited to your house, celebrating your birthdays and going to games with is in Italy with your husband? That's bulls—t."

McCoy wouldn't say outright whether she believes Nicole is a "homewrecker" by definition, but did say she confronted her previously about her alleged affair with McCoy's ex, Turks and Caicos politician Michael Misick.

McCoy sympathizes with Rochon. "It's hard because I know she's sad and messed up about this and embarrassed about this," she admitted. "She had someone that she used to see around right next to her to be like, 'What? Really? Why?'"

However, a source close to Nicole denied McCoy's allegations, telling TMZ, "It's not true. [LisaRaye's] been saying that for years. There's no truth to that."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.