Nicole Kidman revealed the bold move Keith Urban made that convinced her to marry him

Actress Nicole Kidman opened up about her husband, singer Keith Urban, in a recent interview where she told the heartwarming story of the moment she knew that he was the one that she wanted to marry and settle down with.

Speaking to People to promote her upcoming drama film “Destroyer,” the 51-year-old star talked about a time back in 2005 after she’d only recently met Urban at an event in Los Angeles. The duo grew closer in the following months before the country singer made a grand, romantic gesture to prove his affection.

NICOLE KIDMAN, AMY ADAMS SCARED FOR THEIR KIDS TO SEE THEIR MOVIES

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she told the outlet. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

She went on to reveal that Urban, 51, then took her on a bike trip from New York City to Woodstock N.Y., the same site as the 1969 music festival that continues to captivate people to this day.

RAMI MALEK AWKWARDLY SNUBBED BY NICOLE KIDMAN AT 2019 GOLDEN GLOBES

“It was pretty intense,” Kidman said. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.'”

Just one year after the gardenia gambit and the Woodstock trip, the duo got married in Australia and have since made their home in Nashville with daughters Sunday, 10 and Faith, 8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple was recently mentioned by Golden Globe Winner Rami Malek, who got a bit embarrassed during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" when he was confronted with an awkward moment he had on stage with Kidman, who didn't seem to acknowledge him on the Golden Globes stage. However, Malek got to meet Urban later on in the evening.