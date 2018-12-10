Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams scared for their kids to see their movies

Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams may be critically acclaimed actresses, but that doesn't mean they're comfortable with their young daughters watching their work.

"My daughter said, 'Can you please do a movie that I can see?'" Adams, 44, recalled of a conversation with her eight-year-old daughter Aviana during Variety's "Actors on Actors" series with Kidman. "She's like, 'Can I watch "Sharp Objects?"' and I'm like, 'Oh God, no, never.' "

Kidman, 51, concurred.

"They'll unravel us. I'm actually scared how to explain some of the choices," the Oscar winner, who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, with husband Keith Urban, admitted. "It's incredibly exposing and vulnerable."

Adams is particularly concerned about Aviana hearing her swear on the set of "The Woman in the Window."

"I forgot she was there, and I'm not a big swearer, except if I'm messing up. She's never heard me say the F-word until that day, and there must have been 15," she said.

Kidman confessed that her daughters have only ever heard her curse when she was in character, but that she doesn't have to worry about that with "Aquaman" — and that it was one of her few films her daughters enjoyed seeing.

"I loved it because my daughters were so interested," Kidman said of her role as Queen Atlanna. "And they're not usually that interested!"