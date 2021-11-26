Thanksgiving 2021: Nicole Kidman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwen Stefani share messages of gratitude

On Thursday, Hollywood stars shared their Thanksgiving Day dinners, celebrations with family, and messages of gratitude for the past year.

Nicole Kidman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwen Stefani, Heidi Klum, Miley Cyrus and many more celebs posted behind-the-scenes pics of their traditions on social media and penned the reasons why they feel thankful in 2021.

Kidman posted a photo of herself and her husband, Keith Urban, embracing on the beach. "Just feeling incredibly grateful," she captioned the image.

Zeta-Jones shared a video on Instagram of her Thanksgiving dinner with her husband, Michael Douglas, and their children, Dylan, 21, and Carys, 18. "Happy Thanksgiving to all. So much to be thankful for," she wrote.

Stefani and Blake Shelton spent their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife along with her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, at the country star's ranch in Oklahoma.

"Sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx," Stefani wrote on social media. "#onelove #family #beliver."

Klum posted a photo looking cozy with her husband Tom Kaulitz with the caption "Thankful for you [heart emoji] every day."

Jessie James Decker posted a family photo with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three kids:

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! So thankful for my beautiful babies and my amazing husband and for all the blessings," she said.

Actress Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade posed with their kids and wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving from the Wades."

Nick Jonas revealed he's "grateful" for his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and wished fans a happy holiday on Thursday as they celebrated the holiday in the U.K.

Cyrus struck a silly pose with her sister Noah and her mom, Tish. "ThAnKful," she wrote.

Actress Tia Mowry said, "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because it means I get to spend time with the people I love most."

She added, "But another thing I love about it is dressing up with my family -- it's our little tradition! I spend time weeks in advance looking for the perfect outfits for the kids and myself and it's something I love and cherish so much!"

Paris Hilton, who recently tied the knot to Carter Reum, reflected on the past year. "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between," she wrote. "This month, I became a wife and I'm so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."

Singer Camila Cabello, who just confirmed she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes broke up, said she's grateful for her "whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate."

"Happy gratitude day everybody! I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!" Cabello wrote. "Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back! After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone."