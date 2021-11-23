Thanksgiving is here, but these celebrities are also decorating for Christmas: 'Because why not?'

In addition to celebrating Thanksgiving, a handful of celebrities have already prepared for the Christmas holidays.

Candace Cameron Bure, Joanna Gaines and others have taken advantage of the month of November in order to enjoy their holiday decorations for longer.

Long before Thanksgiving rolled around, Bure, also dubbed the "Christmas queen," took to Instagram to share a video of her holiday tree going up.

"It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!! It’s happening, people!!!" Bure captioned the video. "The tree is up [Christmas tree emoji] and the decorations are just getting started! Happy Thanksgiving [fall emojis] and Merry Christmas [present emoji]! Don’t try to stop me!"

The video showed a time-lapse of Bure starting the process of setting up the tree.

"That only took an hour," she said at the end of the video.

Bure isn't the only one ready for Christmas. "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines also revealed she has decorated for the holidays before Thanksgiving. Gaines shared two photos of a small tree her three-year-old son Crew helped her decorate.

"It was 54 degrees today so.." she wrote alongside a Christmas tree emoji before adding, "#CrewsTree."

"The Bachelor" franchise star Amanda Stanton shared photos of her two daughters and her dog in front of her Christmas tree after sharing her decorating process on her Instagram Stories.

"My loves [Christmas tree emoji]," Stanton captioned the handful of photos.

Hallmark star Tyler Hynes set up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 15.

"Get your boot shot glass ornaments ready," he captioned a video of himself hanging a glass boot ornament on his flocked tree.

Pop star Britney Spears seemingly beat everyone with her Christmas decorations this year. The "Toxic" singer set up her Christmas tree back in October while she was going through her conservatorship battle.

"I'm celebrating Christmas [Christmas tree emoji] way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea .. and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!!" Spears captioned the post.

"Queer Eye" star Tan France followed right after Spears by putting up his Christmas tree on Halloween.

"Who cares about Halloween costumes, when it's the 11th year of our Christmas-Tree-on-Halloween-tradition?!" he captioned a post on Nov. 1.

Other celebrities have shared their decorations on their Instagram Stories, as noted by Us Weekly.

Jenna Bush Hager shared a photo of her kids in Christmas pajamas and Santa hats posed in front of a decorated tree.

"Too soon?" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Bachelor" franchise star Jade Tolbert also documented the process of putting her tree together on her Instagram Story on Nov. 10.