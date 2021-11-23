How stars have celebrated Thanksgiving over the years

Thanksgiving has once again arrived and, no doubt, Hollywood stars are celebrating the holiday.

It’s not uncommon for stars to share their celebrations on social media, giving fans a peek at their holidays.

Some have even become known for hosting elegant soirées filled with other celebrity guests.

As celebs get back on track after last holiday season, which was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at how some of Hollywood’s biggest names have celebrated Thanksgiving in years past.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is known for appearing at star-studded celebrations for Thanksgiving each year.

In 2019, the "Friends" star reunited with ex-husband Justin Theroux for the holiday.

The actor wasn’t the only star at the function. Courteney Cox, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel also appeared in a snap shared on Instagram by Theroux at the time.

"Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights," Theroux wrote at the time.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Despite splitting up in 2020, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have spent Thanksgiving with one another and their children.

Last year, the "Hills" alum told Us Weekly she planned to celebrate the holiday with the former football star and their children Camden, 9; Jaxon, 7; and Saylor, 5.

"I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce," she said at the time. "So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at."

This year, the two are celebrating the holidays together again.

"For me, it’s just about putting the kids first," Cavallari told the outlet. "The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it. … Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt married into a star-studded family when he wed Katherine Schwarzenegger in the summer of 2019. He spends time with her family on Thanksgiving.

In 2019, Schwarzenegger’s brother, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his family’s Thanksgiving traditions, which for him, includes gorging on desserts with Pratt.

"Me and Chris go at it at the desserts. He’s a foodie," Patrick said at the time. "We both have the sweet tooth."

Patrick revealed his mother, Maria Shriver, hosts a dinner that includes himself, Pratt, Katherine and their siblings, Christina and Chris.

Their celebration usually includes playing football before watching NFL games on television in the afternoon.

Jennifer Lopez

Before ending her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez would celebrate Thanksgiving with him as a blended family.

In 2019, the actress shared a few photos from their celebration, revealing that she and the baseball great spent time together with their children for the holiday.

"So grateful today and everyday!" she captioned the post. "Blessings… HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!"

JLo was recently spotted touching down in Los Angeles with her new beau, Ben Affleck, ahead of the holiday. However, it's unclear if the pair will celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Reese Witherspoon

Movie star Reese Witherspoon also had a pared-down celebration in 2020, enjoying the holiday with her family.

She shared a picture of herself, husband Jim Toth and her three children – Ava, now 22; Deacon, now 18; and Tennessee, now 9 – standing around their table.

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours," the star’s caption stated. "Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE."