Nicolas Cage faces abuse allegations by ex-girlfriend seeking restraining order: report

Nicolas Cage is reportedly being accused of abusing a former girlfriend during a recent film festival in Vienna, Austria.

The allegations come as an extension of a restraining order Vickie Park is seeking against the Hollywood actor, whom she claims to be dating intermittently since June 2017, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

In her restraining order request, Parks claims Cage, 54, was “severely intoxicated” when he abused her last month after the Slash Film Festival.

Additionally, Parks alleges that Cage’s estranged wife Alice Kim has been stalking her and harassing her on social media, which has caused her to fear for her life and remain inside her home.

A rep for Cage issued a statement telling Fox News, “Nicolas and Alice Cage categorically deny the absurd allegations listed in the filing of a temporary restraining order against Alice Cage, which was denied by the court.”

Cage and Kim were married from 2004 to 2016 and share a 13-year-old son.

Per The Blast, the judge presiding over the case has denied Park’s request for a restraining order until the matter is heard in court later this month.