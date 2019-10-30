Expand / Collapse search
Nicky Hilton talks Halloween costumes: ‘I am a mother of two little girls, I can’t do the risqué look anymore’

By Tashara Jones | New York Post
Nicky Hilton Rothschild has retired from racy Halloween looks now that she’s a mom.

“I keep my costumes pretty simple. I do not do the elaborate make-up … I’m happy with a simple face mask. Besides, I am a mother of two little girls, I can’t do the risqué look anymore,” she told Page Six at the annual Angel Ball.

NICKY HILTON TALKS GIVING BACK TO CHARITY

Plus, “My kids have been going to Halloween parties for two weeks now so they think Halloween is a month-long celebration.”

NICKY HILTON TELLS ALL ON HER WEDDING

Another attendee, Angela Simmons, told us she won’t be celebrating the holiday in her famous family’s home borough: “I don’t plan on taking my son to Queens to trick-or-treat — I will be going to Jersey,” she said.

This article originally appeared in Page Six 