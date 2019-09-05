Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family': 'I know you guys are happy now'

Rapper Nicki Minaj has said she is retiring from the music industry.

The “Megatron” rapper shared the news with her fans on Twitter Thursday and asked for their support in the next stage of her life.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” she wrote. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE".

The 36-year-old musician's line about starting a family fuels recent rumors that she’s expecting a baby with controversial fiance Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. People reported in July that a verse in the rapper’s track “Zanies and Fools,” contained lyrics that may reference a pregnancy.

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” raps Minaj on the track. “Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

The artist shared the lyrics along with a photo of her and Petty posted just prior to the song’s release.

