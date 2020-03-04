Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is in some hot water.

Petty was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals after surrendering himself to federal authorities on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California after relocating from New York, Fox News can confirm.

Per TMZ, Petty's legal problems started in November after being pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department during a traffic stop. At the time, authorities determined Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state but he had not registered in California, the outlet reported.

Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department obtained by Fox News indicate that Petty was arrested in November of 2019 by the Beverly Hills Police Department but do not state the charges brought against him. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old made his initial court appearance at 2 p.m., which included his bond hearing and arraignment, the U.S. Attorney's Office told Fox News.

Petty pleaded not guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He has since been released on a $100,000 bond.

"He is required to submit to electronic monitoring and his travel was restricted to Southern California," the U.S. Attorney's Office told Fox News.

Per TMZ, he is also reportedly required to adhere to a curfew, surrender his passport and is restricted from using drugs including marijuana from legal dispensaries in Los Angeles.

Petty will have a status conference on March 23 to determine the next steps in the trial, which will take place on April 28.

Petty was convicted in 1995 for the attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl, following a 1994 incident when he was 16.

A rep for Minaj did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Julius Young and Mariah Haas contributed to this report.