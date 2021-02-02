Nick Jonas to make his Super Bowl commercial debut for diabetes monitoring system

Nick Jonas is making his Super Bowl commercial debut for a cause very close to his heart.

The 28-year-old singer is starring in an ad for Dexcom, a glucose monitoring system for diabetes management.

Jonas has Type 1 diabetes and hopes lending his likeness to the company will help raise awareness for the disease.

"So pumped to watch the big game this Sunday and start a conversation about a better way to manage diabetes. Head over to http://DexcomGameDay.com now to see the commercial first #dexcom #ad," he posted on Twitter.

WHO'S PERFORMING AT 2021 SUPER BOWL? FULL LIST OF CELEBRITY APPEARANCES

The 30-second spot, which will air during the first quarter of the game, will showcase how Dexcom doesn't monitor glucose levels with traditional finger sticks.

"I try to be transparent because I feel like I’ve got a really special opportunity to be a recognizable face for both young people and older people who live with this disease and show that it is possible to live a normal life," Jonas told Adweek.

SUPER BOWL LV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

"Being able to just pull my phone out — which I look at more than I probably should anyway—and just right there have my numbers, my readings, where I’m headed, where I’m trending—it’s an incredible tool," he added.

"In an environment like COVID, it’s more relevant than ever. The fact that people are struggling with their health and are somewhat isolated. For people who can’t get to their doctor, they can do so remotely with our technology," says Chad Patterson, senior VP, global marketing, Dexcom, in a statement to Ad Age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ad was created by Cleveland-based agency Marcus Thomas.