Nick Jonas is sick of looking at his Flaunt magazine photoshoot

If there’s one photo that broke the Internet, it would have to be Nick Jonas’ crotch-grabbing, ab-tastic shoot for Flaunt magazine. When first released, it took fans by storm and introduced everyone to a new, grown up Jonas brother on a mission to fly solo.

With his sophomore solo album and starring role on "Kingdom," the media hasn’t been able to get enough of him. And with Justin Bieber’s recent, controversial Calvin Klein ad -- it should be noted that Jonas was also wearing Calvins -- the Flaunt shoot has resurfaced much to Jonas’ chagrin.

"It's one of those things where I'm getting sick of looking at myself like that," the 22-year-old entertainer said to Rolling Stone. "It just kind of happened, and now I have a lot of unexpected new fans. It was pretty interesting to watch it all unfold and travel in the way it did."

Among his many new fans are members of the gay community who have a newfound appreciation for the once tween star. Despite the recent attention, Jonas wouldn’t call himself a “gay icon.”

“My goal in the last year was to expand and grow as a person and an artist, and embracing my gay fans was a priority,” Jonas said. “Some of my gay friends have thanked me for that, and that's a really good feeling.”

And that kind of attention -- gay or straight -- doesn’t come without fear of backlash from old fans, who followed him from Disney to the big screen to the pages of Flaunt and all in between. “I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little fearful,” Jonas admitted. “But you have to be willing to say, ‘I know I'm pushing myself, and if not everybody comes with me, that's OK.’ I'm just thankful that a lot of them did.”

