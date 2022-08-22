Nick Jonas, Dolly Parton and other musicians give back to causes they care about

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to charity and giving back, stars are often front and center with the causes they care most about.

Pop star Nick Jonas is set to perform at the inaugural "Hope Gala" on Sept. 10 in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope — one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the U.S. — is an organization Jonas is proud to support. In March 2017, Jonas' father, Kevin Jonas Sr., was diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer. Since then, he has been cancer-free and raises awareness about colon cancer and early detection.

"As someone whose family has been impacted by cancer, I am honored to lend my voice to the important cause of expanding access to world-renowned cancer care," Jonas said. "More lives will be saved through the care City of Hope now provides in Orange County, California."

Rock star John Mayer has also organized performances to raise funds toward causes important to him. The musician tapped celebrity friends like Dave Chappelle and Bob Weir for a set of Montana concerts earlier this month. Mayer will donate the proceeds to the SW MT Flood Relief Fund, a partnership between the Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way.

Funds raised will go to emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing and clean-up and rebuilding efforts.

Similarly, country star Chase Rice is committed to supporting those close to him — in this case, firefighters. Earlier this month, Rice spoke to Fox News Digital about his work alongside the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, in which he helped firefighters stop a wildfire.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN REMEMBERED BY ROB LOWE, BRAD PAISLEY AT CHARITY EVENT: ‘TRUE ICON’

"The fire spreads so fast that you can understand how so many lives are lost every year, just with how dry it is out here and how dangerous that job really is," Rice said. "Really can't comprehend that until you're out there with them fighting a fire."

Meanwhile, country singer Lee Brice headlined a charity event earlier this summer in Cleveland, Ohio, to raise funds for Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the dependents, spouses and children of fallen or permanently disabled soldiers.

Brice spoke to Fox News Digital about his lengthy work with the organization. "I’ve always supported the military, but Folds of Honor just kind of... we just fell in love with just exactly what they do and the people that run it," he said. "For what they do, they support the families of fallen heroes, and that’s really, truly what it’s all about. So many kids now have had a future and gone to college and stuff like that because of Folds of Honor giving back to the families who are left alone, you know, left behind when their loved one is taken from them in service. So what they do is just very easy to get behind, and that’s why we’re here — we love it."

Earlier this summer, country icon Dolly Parton donated $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The legendary singer and activist has long donated to the medical center, including making numerous donations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love all children," Parton said in a statement. "No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible."

Country singer and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan performed at the Brett Boyer Foundation Golf Invitational earlier this month, alongside Vince Gill.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The foundation was created in honor of Bryan's niece, Brett Boyer, who passed away at seven months old after being diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect.