©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé, dead from apparent overdose, report says

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
The ex-fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown reportedly died of a suspected overdose on New Year’s Day in Florida.

Nick Gordon, 30, suffered a series of heart attacks after the alleged drug overdose and later died at Altamonte Springs Hospital, according to The Daily Mail.

His brother, Junior Walker, mourned his death in Facebook post, writing, “God why did I have to lose my brother on New Years.”

Nick Gordon, seen here with Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2012, died of an apparent overdose.

“All I can do is cry,” the post continued.

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Georgia home after a suspected drug overdose. Gordon was in the home at the time.

Brown is the daughter of Whitney Houston, who drowned in a bathtub in January 2012. Houston was placed into a medically-induced coma and died six months later.

