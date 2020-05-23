Nick Cordero's wife says he's 'defying odds' following setback in coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nick Cordero's wife shared a positive update on Friday in the actor's ongoing battle with the novel coronavirus.

Cordero has been battling complications from COVID-19 for over 50 days in the ICU. His wife, Amanda Kloots, continues to be open with fans about his health battle through her Instagram account.

"He is doing good. He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day," Kloots wrote on her Instagram Story.

Her message continues: "It is exactly what we need. Small improvements are small wins that equal a VICTORY! Thanks be to God!"

Besides sharing uplifting videos from her followers all over the world who are rooting for Cordero, Kloots has also managed to keep her spirits high with her "AK! Positive thought of the day" announcements.

On Saturday, the actor's wife shared a quote that reads, "We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us."

"This couldn't be more true for our family right now," Kloots wrote on social media. "I have to have faith that this all has a higher purpose and that what's to come is greater than we could have imagined."

Cordero and Kloots have an 11-month-old son, Elvis.

Earlier this week the 41-year-old Broadway star had apparently "gone a little downhill," according to his wife. At the time she asked her fans for "mega prayers" as she vowed that the virus is "not going to let him down."

Since his hospitalization on March 30, the star has suffered many maladies including mini-strokes, a leg amputation, holes in his lungs and more.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.