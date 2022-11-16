Nick Cannon reacts to hilarious meme about America’s future population after welcoming 11th child

Nick Cannon is expanding his family, yet again, and the internet is poking fun at him.

After the father of 11 recently welcomed his daughter Beautiful Zeppelin on Nov. 11 with TV personality Abby De La Rosa, a humorous meme surfaced online of Cannon.

The "Wild n’ Out" host took to Instagram and shared a photo grid of himself with a variety of different hairstyles.

The text over the image read, "National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it’s beautiful."

Cannon was a good sport about the mocking image while responding in an Instagram caption and a laughing tear emoji, "Wow! Everybody got jokes!"

Fans and Cannon’s celebrity friends quickly responded to the comical post.

Popular DJ Derrick Jones, better known by his stage name D-Nice, commented and said, "Where’s the lie? Lol My bro!"

Professional athlete Lorenzo "The Juggernaut" Hunt, supported Cannon’s growing family with his comment, "Dam right bro keep grinding... family is the only true wealth."

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore simply laughed at the post, adding, "Hahahahahaha."

Cannon already shares a set of twins with De La Rosa – Zion and Zillion.

In addition to his extended family, the comedian is currently expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott.

Scott announced her pregnancy with the "Masked Singer" host on Nov. 3.

The pair welcomed a son named Zen in December 2021. The newborn tragically died five months later due to brain cancer.

Cannon also shares twins Monroe and Morrocan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He additionally has three children with Brittany Bell: Golden, 5, Powerful, 18 months, and Rise, 1 month.

He welcomed his first child, Onyx, 2 months, with Lanisha Cole in September, and Legendary Love, 4 months, with Brie Tiesi.