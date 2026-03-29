Nick Cannon backs President Trump and speaks out on ‘conservative’ views

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Nick Cannon is getting real about his political stance.

During Friday’s episode of Cannon's "Big Drive" online talk show, the "Masked Singer" host had an open conversation with model Amber Rose about President Donald Trump and the political parties.

"Democrats don’t care about Black people, and they don’t care about people of color, and the Republicans do, and that’s the misconception," Rose said.

"I agree with you 100 percent," Cannon replied. "People don't know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don't know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves."

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"I mean, both you and I have some conservative views," he continued. "You just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names."

When the topic of conversation turned to Trump, Cannon said, "Motherf---er’s cleaning house," and is "doing what he said he was gonna do."

"We got the Gulf of America now. [Trump is] like the club. He’s charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country. I f--- with Trump," he added.

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While Cannon has been more reserved about discussing his political beliefs, Rose has been open about how her support for Trump has impacted her career.

"During the election, I was ‘canceled , ’" Rose told Maxim, as the magazine's February cover star. "Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better."

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At the Republican National Convention in 2024 in 2024, Rose said she would not be silenced.

"I let go of my fear or judgment of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left, and I put the red hat on," she told attendees. "The left told me to hate Trump. And even worse, to hate the other side: the people who support him."

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"Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology," she told Maxim. "Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f--- and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be. I used to be on the left and thought I was doing the right thing. That’s why it’s so important to have open conversations."

"On the left, there’s no objective truth. It’s only about feelings," she stated. "As a society, we all need to get back to reality and have these difficult conversations to bring us all back to a better place."