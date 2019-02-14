Mariah Carey pokes fun at The Chainsmokers, herself after mistaking them for One Direction

Mariah Carey took a playful jab at The Chainsmokers on Twitter while simultaneously poking fun at herself after she confused the EDM group with pop sensations One Direction.

The Chainsmokers Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart appeared on The Morning Mashup on Wednesday where they discussed the time that they got to meet the 48-year-old pop diva and how starstruck they were. However, that all went away when she allegedly confused them for the British boy band.

“I was like ‘Oh my God! Like, Fantasy and Honey!’”' Pall said in a video shared to the show’s Twitter.

He claimed Carey said that she was a fan of their music before revealing that she was under the impression they were One Direction.

Carey jumped on Twitter shortly after the clip was posted to comment on the incident by both denying it and copping to it with one clever line.

“@TheChainsmokers of course I know you!! I love your song ‘that’s what makes you beautiful,’” she said, referencing the popular One Direction hit.

Fans of Carey were quick to show their support of her humor on social media after the tongue-in-cheek tweet.

“Your sense of humor is the best,” one user wrote.

“I don’t know a better QUEEN 😂 that unparalleled humour is one of the many things that MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL 😂💖,” said another.

“y’all got played by the queen and can’t even get mad about it,” a third said.