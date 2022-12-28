New Year's resolutions: Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels shares the best way to stick to goals in 2023

Celebrities are no different from the rest of us when it comes to choosing goals for the new year.

Whether trying to eat healthier or exercise more, Fox News Digital spoke with experts to figure out the best way to keep your New Year's resolutions.

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels explained how important it is to "emotionally connect to your why." Michaels has coached celebrities including P!nk and Julia Roberts.

"Change is work," Michaels told Fox News Digital. "But work that has a purpose becomes passion. Work that doesn't have a purpose feels punishing."

The former "Biggest Loser" trainer emphasized that connecting to "your why" allows you to continue with your goals throughout the entire year.

"The key with the new year is, is grabbing the momentum of it," she added. "Allowing it to kind of inspire you. And inspiration is this external source that gives you a jumpstart. But with that jumpstart, you need to define a lasting sense of motivation to carry you through these habits and behaviors consistently. And that's the why part."

Life coach Susie Moore also emphasized connecting to "the why," along with two other ways to remain successful.

Moore is a former Silicon Valley sales director turned advice columnist. Her confidence coaching and life advice has been shared by celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Arianna Huffington and Sara Blakely.

"Those of us who manage to maintain and stick with our resolutions, I've observed, have three core qualities," Moore told Fox News Digital.

First, Moore explained that it's important to recognize priorities.

"So in life, it's very easy to get sucked in, almost like a plastic bag floating in the wind, you know, paying attention to other people, unless you're very clear with what your own priorities are."

"Sometimes we think, you know, we don't have enough time," Moore further explained. "Time's running out, but it's not a shortage of time. That's the problem. It's a shortage of focus. And when we know what our priorities are, we can make decisions based on the lens of the clarity of priorities."

Second, Moore said to create boundaries based on your priorities.

"When we have priorities, when we honor our time and have a clear understanding of what time goes where in our life and who gets access to what, it's very easy to stay on track versus being constantly distracted," she continued.

Lastly, Moore emphasized that being connected to "your why" is essential.

"Like, why is this your priority?" she told Fox News Digital. "And I think that often when we imagine our life in the future, one day we can imagine we're looking back at this year, back at this stage in life that we're in and ask ourselves, you know, am I happy that I spent that time in my life doing this? And why does it matter?"

"When we know our priorities, we're clear on our boundaries, and we're connected to our why, our actions then naturally become easier."

The three most common New Year's resolutions for 2023 are to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey. Those three resolutions were also the top for 2022.

Another common goal for Americans is to save money.

Jessie James Decker's New Year's resolution is to continue her "Dancing with the Stars" workout regimen.

"I want to maintain the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ figure that I got out of the show. That was life changing. To be honest, I'd never gotten in that kind of shape before, and I've always been kind of a workout nut," she told Fox News Digital. "But I really enjoyed that fitness journey on that show."

Country music star Blake Shelton told Fox News Digital his New Year's resolution is to drink one less alcoholic drink a day. However, he said his new show "Barmageddon" will likely make achieving that goal more difficult. He joked it will likely force him to have "two more drinks a day."

