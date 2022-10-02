Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III
Published

New photo of King Charles III, Camilla, William and Kate released by Buckingham Palace

The king bestowed the titles Prince and Princess of Wales on William and Kate after his accession

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A new photo of King Charles III with Camilla, the queen consort, and William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales was released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday. 

The photo shows the four most senior members of the royal family smiling at the camera in black mourning clothes. 

It was taken at Buckingham Palace the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ahead of a state reception hosted by the king for heads of state invited to the Westminster Abbey service. 

KING CHARLES III'S ROYAL CYPHER REVEALED IN PUBLIC 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort's reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The picture was taken by royal Getty photographer Chris Jackson who tweeted on Saturday: "Very special to have taken this official photograph of The King and Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales together at Buckingham Palace." 

The king spoke about his family during his first official address as king on Sept. 9. 

After pledging his "lifelong service" to the country like his mother before him and talking about her legacy and his "profound grief," he talked about the new queen consort's "steadfast devotion" and support and his pride in making William Prince of Wales. 

In this photo Sept. 11, 2022, taken Britain's King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

In this photo Sept. 11, 2022, taken Britain's King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

BUCKINGHAM PALACE SHARES NEW PHOTO OF KING CHARLES III AT WORK FOLLOWING QUEEN'S DEATH 

"This is also a time of change for my family," Charles said the day after the queen died. "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla."

He continued about William and Kate: "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

They previously held the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, were missing from the photo released on Saturday and didn’t attend the state reception. 

They were at the Sept. 19 funeral for Harry’s grandmother and the king also mentioned them in his official address.

He said, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." 

William is next in line to the throne followed by his three children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. 

Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the summer of 2018, was allegedly "exhausted" from deciding what benefits would be stripped from her grandson and his wife due to their leaving the country and stepping down as senior royals.

Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the summer of 2018, was allegedly "exhausted" from deciding what benefits would be stripped from her grandson and his wife due to their leaving the country and stepping down as senior royals. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

The palace has released several official photos since the queen’s death, including one of Her Majesty dressed in blue and looking vibrant and happy during her platinum jubilee celebration and another of the king at work at his desk in Buckingham Palace shortly after the queen’s death. 

