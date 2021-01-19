Netflix's French series 'Lupin' poised to outperform 'Queen's Gambit' and 'Bridgerton'

Netflix’s "Lupin" is quietly breaking records on the platform as one of the most-viewed French series on the platform.

The show focuses on a teenager whose life is upended by the death of his father after he was accused of a crime he didn’t commit. The show picks up 25 years after those events when the son uses the famous thief and master of disguise, "Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar," as an inspiration to avenge his departed dad.

Netflix reports that 28 days after its debut on the platform, the five-part series is poised to be watched in 70 million households. Deadline notes that this tops previous 2020 hits such as "Bridgerton" and "The Queen's Gambit," which reportedly reached 63 million and 62 million homes in their first 28 days, respectively. The show also quickly became the first French series to land on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10 list.

‘BRIDGERTON’ STAR PHOEBE DYNEVOR ‘CAN’T IMAGINE’ HOW FILMING SEASON 2 WOULD BE POSSIBLE DURING PANDEMIC

In addition to being a top streamer in the U.S., Netflix reports that "Lupin" ranked first in France, Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, The Netherlands, The Philippines, Sweden and more.

"70 millions, that's insane!!" series star Omar Sy wrote in a celebratory tweet. "So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original series to be so successful internationally ! That wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you all."

Variety notes that while the numbers seem impressive, Netflix does not track its viewership measurements in the traditional ways the TV networks do. Netflix instead measures a show’s success based on how many subscribers watch at least two minutes of a piece of content.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Regardless, the series helps Netflix gain a foothold in France, a key market for the streamer as it seeks to expand in Europe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lupin" was created by George Kay and also stars Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre and Soufiane Guerrab.