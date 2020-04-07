Joe Exotic will appear in 'Tiger King' follow up documentary

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Investigation Discovery announced a “definitive sequel” to Netflix’s “Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness” that will feature none other than Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.

After Netflix’s “Tiger King” captured the attention of the binge-watching public as they self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Investigation Discovery notes that the seven-part documentary series left a lot of questions still unanswered that will be addressed in “Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.”

Specifically, the new documentary will look into whether or not Joe Exotic’s rival, Carole Baskin, had anything to do with the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis.

WORKING FROM HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK? TIPS ON HOW TO STAY PRODUCTIVE

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, in a press release. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It's time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU GET OVER THE CORONAVIRUS?

Although Carole, CEO of Big Cat Rescue, has denied any involvement in Lewis’ vanishing, “Tiger King” lays out the case that she had a lot to gain from him going missing, and features Joe championing the theory as often as possible, which he’ll do again with Investigation Discovery.

In addition to looking into the disappearance of Don Lewis, the new documentary promises to give more insight into the story’s most enigmatic figure, Joe Exotic, who is currently behind bars for hatching an unsuccessful plot to kill Baskin.

“Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic” promises to show exclusive, never-before-seen footage, to reveal “secrets only Joe knows” and to showcase skeletons that are hiding within Joe’s hidden past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn't the only piece of good news for those who simply can't get enough of "Tiger King." It’s possible that ID won’t be the only network looking to capitalize on a follow-up. One of the subjects of the documentary, Jeff Lowe, revealed that Netflix is planning to release new episodes of “Tiger King” in the near future.