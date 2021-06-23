Netflix debuts bizarre new dating show 'Sexy Beasts' where singles dress as animals on blind dates

Netflix released the trailer for its new, strange dating show, "Sexy Beasts," which has many viewers scratching their heads.

According to the preview, the bizarre new dating series will see singles go out on a series of dates with other singles. However, in an effort to prove that looks aren’t everything, they’re eliminating them from the equation by having every participant receive movie-quality prosthetics to hide their appearance and make them look like animals.

According to Variety, the show is based on Lion TV’s original British series for the BBC Three that premiered in 2014. Each episode will see one single person looking for love go on three dates with potential matches, all in professional makeup. At the end of the episode, the single person will choose their favorite of the three before they’re allowed to see what they look like without the prosthetics.

Netflix has ordered two, six-episode seasons of "Sexy Beasts" with "Catastrophe" star and comedian Rob Delaney as the host/narrator. In total, 48 unique makeup designs were created by Kristyan Mallet, a leading FX artist who has worked on projects like "Mission Impossible" and "The Theory of Everything."

The trailer showcases some of the looks crafted for the show. Viewers will get to see people dressed as pandas, lions, bears, fish, bulls and much more see if they can spark chemistry on dinner, bowling and theme park dates. While some seem excited at the prospect of dating without looks being part of the game, others lament not being able to fully know if they’re physically attracted to the person they’re experiencing chemistry with.

"Making ‘Sexy Beasts’ for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat," said creator and executive producer for Lion TV, Simon Welton, in a statement to Variety. "I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like."