Netflix's college admissions scandal documentary to premiere in March

Netflix is peeling the curtain back on what exactly led to the nation's shocking college admission scandal which led to prison time for two actresses: Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

The streaming service announced on Monday that its upcoming documentary "Operation Varsity Blues" directed by Chris Smith is going to "take a deeper look" at Rick Singer, "the man at the center of the scheme."

Singer, a college admissions advisor, allegedly persuaded "his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged."

"Operation Varsity Blues" is set to include interviews and "narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations" that reportedly happened between Singer and his clients.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CASE: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT IT

Singer reportedly collected roughly $25 million from dozens of individuals over the course of nearly a decade to bribe school coaches and administrators into pretending their children were athletic recruits to ensure their admission into top tier colleges, prosecutors say.

The Newport Beach, Calif., businessman pleaded guilty in Boston federal court in 2019 to charges including racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. As a part of his guilty plea, Singer said he would pay at least $3.4 million to the feds, according to The Boston Globe.

MOSSIMO GIANNULLI DENIED REQUEST TO SERVE PRISON SENTENCE AT HOME BY JUDGE

Since the scandal went public, Huffman pleaded guilty in May 2019 to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT exam.

She served 11 days in a California prison. Huffman, 58, also received one year of probation, was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

In August 2020, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Loughlin, 56, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Dec. 28 after completing her two-month sentence.

In her plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giannulli, 57, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence. He is slated to be released from prison on April 17.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl and Julie Musto contributed to this report.