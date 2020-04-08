The 9 best comedies on Netflix right now

Looking to have a good laugh? What better way than by watching some of the best comedies of all time on Netflix, which has you covered.

The streaming giant has thousands of movies including classics like "Tootsie" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" to new original films like "Dolemite Is My Name" and "Wine Country."

Check out nine of the best options below:

"The Hangover"

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong

After a night of debauchery in Las Vegas for a bachelor party, three friends must piece together the wildest night of their lives.

"Step Brothers"

Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly

Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) are unemployed and lazy. When their parents marry, the new stepbrothers' world is turned upside down.

"Tootsie"

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange

Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) reinvents himself as actress Dorothy Michaels to win over a part on a soap opera.

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail"

Cast: John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman

King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his Knights of the Round Table begin their quest for the Holy Grail and encounter a wide variety of hilarious obstacles.

"Wine Country"

Cast: Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey

While on a special birthday trip to Napa Valley, Calif., six friends question their life choices. And of course, drink lots of wine.

"Dolemite Is My Name"

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes

Performer Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) creates an alter ego Dolemite. While the character becomes popular, his career is on the line.

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara

High schooler Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) finds himself on an epic adventure when he cuts class.

"Get Him to the Greek"

Cast: Jonah Hill, Russell Brand, Elisabeth Moss, Rose Byrne

A record executive, Aaron Green (Jonah Hill) is tasked with escorting British rock legend Aldous Snow (Russell Brand) to L.A.'s Greek Theatre. But their journey takes many wrong turns.

"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"

Cast: Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley

Super spy Austin Powers (Mike Myers) has been cryogenically frozen. He's revived in the 1990s to save the world but has to adjust to a new society first.