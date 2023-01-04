Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's use of legend's quotes in new docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used Nelson Mandela quotes as inspiration for their new show 'Live to Lead'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Meghan Markle is clever at 'marketing herself, ditching Harry in the background': Neil Sean Video

Meghan Markle is clever at 'marketing herself, ditching Harry in the background': Neil Sean

Royal commentator Neil Sean joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Netflix's release of a new documentary detailing Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s alleged hardships while living with the British royal family.

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Ndileka Mandela isn't sure why people are "making a mountain out of a mole hill" over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's use of the late social justice activist's quotes.

Prince Harry and Markle released their second project with Netflix Dec. 31. "Live to Lead" profiles several social justice leaders, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and lawyer Bryan Stevenson.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex credited Nelson Mandela as the inspiration for the docuseries.

Fox News Digital can confirm that Ndileka hasn't criticized Markle or Harry for the use of her grandfather in the opening to the show.

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter claimed people are making a "mountain out of a mole hill" regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's use of her grandfather as inspiration for their latest Netflix project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used Nelson Mandela quotes as inspiration for their new docuseries "Live to Lead." 

"I’ve watched the first two episodes of this ‘Live to Lead,’" Ndileka told Fox News Digital. "I honestly don’t find anything wrong with them using that opening thing inspirational with a quote of granddad.

"I just think that people are making a … mountain out of a mole hill, and they’re wanting to persecute Meghan and Harry for no reason, honestly," she added. "I mean, Meghan has always been an activist, and this is in her activism work which my grandfather was, he was, a social justice activist through and through."

Ndileka emphasized that Nelson Mandela launched his political career through "social activism" and compared the journey to Prince Harry and Markle's.

"And his enter point into politics was through social activism, which is exactly what Meghan and Harry are doing. Like I said early on, a lot of people use granddad’s quotes, and nobody has been made such a big rah-rah as they are making out of Harry and Meghan using this quotation."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their first project with Netflix in early December.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their first project with Netflix in early December. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

"Live to Lead" is the second project with Netflix for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Live to Lead" is the second project with Netflix for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Chris J Ratcliffe)

Netflix dropped its first docuseries with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Dec. 8.

"Harry & Meghan" is a six-part series that told the couple's story as working royals and explained why they decided to step back from their senior roles.

Markle became a working royal after marrying Harry in 2018, and they announced they were stepping back from their royal roles in January 2020. Buckingham Palace later confirmed the couple was resigning as working royals in February 2021.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the palace said at the time.

