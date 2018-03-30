Neely's Muffuletta and Gina's Go-To Collard Artichoke Dip

• Neely's Muffuletta

prep time 20 min

total time 1 hr 20 min

makes 8 servings

What You Need

3/4 cup KRAFT Mayo with Olive Oil Reduced Fat Mayonnaise

1/4 cup KRAFT Zesty Italian Dressing

3/4 cup each chopped drained black and stuffed green olives

1/2 cup chopped drained canned artichoke hearts

4 ribs celery, chopped (about 1 cup)

1/4 tsp. Ground black pepper

1 round Italian bread loaf (10 inch)

6 slices each OSCAR MAYER Deli Fresh Shaved Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast, Shaved French Dip Flavored Roast Beef, Shaved Smoked Ham, Shaved Smoked Turkey Breast

4 KRAFT DELI DELUXE Process American Cheese Slices

Make It

MIX mayo and dressing in medium bowl; stir in next 5 ingredients.

CUT bread horizontally in half. Hollow top slightly; discard removed bread or save for another use.

FILL bottom half of bread with layers of half the olive mixture, meat and cheese; cover with remaining olive mixture and bread top. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Substitute

Prepare using KRAFT Light Zesty Italian Dressing.

Variation

Substitute OSCAR MAYER Deli Fresh Shaved Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast instead of the Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast and/or OSCAR MAYER Slow Roasted Roast Beef instead of the French Dip Flavored Roast Beef.

Tailgating Tip

This hearty sandwich is great sandwich to take to your next tailgating party. Cut into wedges before wrapping in the plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before placing in the cooler to tote to the party.nutritional information

per serving

Calories 380

Total fat 17 g

Saturated fat 4 g

Cholesterol 30 mg

Sodium 1550 mg

Carbohydrate 43 g

Dietary fiber 3 g

Sugars 5 g

Protein 14 g

Vitamin A 6 %DV

Vitamin C 8 %DV

Calcium 20 %DV

Iron 20 %DV

• Gina's Go-To Collard & Artichoke Spread

prep time 10 min

total time 30 min

makes 2-1/2 cups dip or 20 servings, 2 Tbsp. dip and 5 crackers each

What You Need

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen collard greens, thawed, well drained

1 jar (6.5 oz.) marinated artichoke hearts, drained, coarsely chopped

1 cup KRAFT Mexican Style Finely Shredded Four Cheese

3/4 cup KRAFT Real Mayo Mayonnaise

1 clove Garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. Hot pepper sauce

RITZ Crackers

Make It

HEAT oven to 350ºF.

COMBINE ingredients except crackers.

SPOON into 9-inch pie plate.

BAKE 20 min. or until heated through. Serve with crackers.

Serving Suggestion

Serve with a cold glass of prepared CRYSTAL LIGHT Lemonade Flavor Drink.

Substitute

Use 1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach in place of collard greens.

Substitute

Serve with your favorite NABISCO Crackers, such as WHEAT THINS Crackers, WHEAT THINS Toasted Chips Veggie or TRISCUIT Crackers.