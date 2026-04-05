Neal Schon and bandmate Jonathan Cain battle lawsuits and politics as Journey's farewell tour rolls on

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Journey's farewell world tour is currently underway — despite Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain being in the midst of lawsuits, politics and bad blood.

Schon and Cain have been at odds, largely due Cain’s support for President Trump, his religious views and differing opinions on how to run the band.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Schon said: "I stick by the roots of how we started and what was embedded in me from Herbie Herbert with all the original guys."

"We were never going to affiliate politics with our music, and we’re never going to affiliate any one religion, not that we’re unreligious. Everybody has their own religion," Schon said.

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"But why attach yourself into one portion of something? Why be red? Why be blue? Why be green?" he continued.

"Because you know what? You’re going to lose half your fans when you do that. It’s everybody’s music. I just don’t agree with it. I still don’t. And it’s probably one of the reasons that things are still a bit shaky," Schon noted.

The outlet also said that Cain choosing to perform "Don’t Stop Believin'" at Mar-a-Lago in 2022 with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kari Lake and Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t sit well with Schon.

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Schon and Cain both co-own the Journey trademark and have been back and forth about the band’s corporate credit card and the alleged misuse of it, per the magazine.

Cain also wanted to have a third director appointed that was neutral to help mediate disputes.

Despite the legal issues, Schon and Cain are currently underway with lead singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, and bassist Todd Jensen for the farewell tour, which kicked off in February.

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"The music we’ve created together is amazing. And so, you have to celebrate that music with the fans. The fans are incredible," Schon said to Rolling Stone.

"When I’m onstage, I don’t think about any of that," he added.

However, off the stage is a different story.

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"I feel like I get one [lawsuit] served every week from his camp," Schon said.

"It’s like, ‘Jesus Christ!’ And learned to defend myself, really… I remember every aspect of everything that’s gone down," he said.

"I’ve been sober for 18 years completely, and my memory is sharp. I know everything about every Journey contract, every LLC, every corporation. So I feel very confident about being able to stand up to anything that I need to," Schon noted.

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Schon also wished Cain a happy birthday despite their personal and legal issues.

"I’m sure we’ll talk soon, but he just got out of here. And there’s been so much that’s gone on. I hate all these attorneys. It’s so nuts," Schon said to the outlet, adding, "There’s just so much ongoing noise. And I just want some f------ peace, for real. I’m just really tired of all the legal [battles]. It’s meaningless to me. I don’t have any time for it. I turn 72 today. I’m no youngster."

"I still have a lot of fire in my soul and energy to do things, but I also want to feel comfortable," he continued. "Jon made a statement a while ago that this was his farewell. And so, I’m treating it as such."

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On alienating fans due to his outspoken views according to Schon, Cain told Rolling Stone that he doesn’t care.

"It has nothing to do with politics or anything partisan. I believe in policy, and what I stand for, because it affects my life. It affects my taxes I pay. It affects everything we do," he said.

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Cain said he was a Democrat, voted for Bill Clinton, but is now a Republican.

He is also married to Paula White-Cain, who is a televangelist and senior advisor to the White House Faith Office.

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"I vote for the best guy. I vote for the best policy. And I’m not in love with any party. I just like to see the country going in the right direction," he noted.

Cain said that he doesn’t make speeches about his beliefs, but he "will stand up" for what he believes in.



"And if somebody asks me about Trump," he said, "I tell them what I think."