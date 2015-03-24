'Glee' star Becca Tobin's boyfriend found dead in hotel room

next Image 1 of 2

The boyfriend of “Glee” star Becca Tobin was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel room, FOX411 has learned.

Matt Bendik, a nightclub owner, was visiting Philly with Tobin on business at the time of his death, TMZ reported.

“On July 10, 2014, at approximately 1:05 p.m., police responded to Hotel Monaco and housekeeping discovered a white male, 31 years of age, at the location,” police said in a statement. “Medics pronounced him dead at 1:17 p.m., and the cause is undetermined by medical examiners.”

There were no signs of foul play.

Tobin, 28, plays Kitty Wilde on the hit FOX show. She joined the series during its fourth season.

On July 5, she posted an Instagram photo and tagged Bendik in the post. Three months ago she posted an intimate snapshot of her kissing Bendik’s cheek, writing “My main squeeze. Can you blame me?! @mattbendik”

Tobin's manager also confirmed Bendik's death and says that "with respect to both the Bendik and Tobin families, there is no comment at this time."

TMZ reported it was unclear where Tobin was at the time of Bendik’s death.

This is not the first tragedy has befallen the series. On July 14, 2013, 31-year-old “Glee” star Cory Monteith was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver.

FOX did not immediately respond to FOX411’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.