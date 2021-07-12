Naya Rivera's 'Glee' co-stars Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, more reunite after anniversary of star's death

A handful of "Glee" stars reunited over the weekend, just days after the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of their former co-star Naya Rivera.

Rivera accidentally drowned last year in Lake Piru near Los Angeles during a day on the lake with her young son.

Several "Glee" stars – Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz – spent some quality time together after the anniversary, reuniting with writers Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson.

Overstreet, 32, shared a pair of photos from the reunion, featuring the group and a handful of other friends striking silly poses.

"Missed this crew so much!!!" he wrote in the caption of the post, which was shared on Saturday. "So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!!"

Morris, 34, who played Rivera’s best friend and girlfriend on "Glee" – and who was close with the star off-screen as well – shared a tribute to Rivera on July 8, the anniversary of her passing.

"It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," she began in the caption. "I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between."

The actress and dancer added: "Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

Included in the post was a video and picture of how Morris permanently paid tribute to her pal: By getting a tattoo.

The ink read "Tomorrow is not promised" – not only a touching reminder to live every day like it’s your last, but also a quote from a Tweet shared by Rivera just days before her death.

"No matter the year, circumstances or strifes everyday [sic.] you’re alive is a blessing," she said at the time. "Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised."