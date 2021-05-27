'Glee' star Heather Morris says cast was 'scared' to raise concerns about Lea Michele's alleged rude behavior

"Glee" star Heather Morris is opening up about Lea Michele 's alleged rude on-set behavior nearly a year after the actress was called out.

Morris, 34, spoke out during an appearance on the Wednesday episode of the "Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino" podcast about the 2020 scandal that saw former cast members of Michele's dubbing her a terror to work with.

While the allegations came to light years after the filming of "Glee" wrapped, Morris said cast members, including herself, were hesitant to share their concerns with higher ups at the network.

"It was something that was very hush-hush on set, and now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people," Morris said (via Us Weekly). "We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did."

"I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn’t my place, and I don’t know why because I was a cast member," Morris explained.

Allegations about Michele's poor on-set behavior first began when "Glee" actress Samantha Marie Ware accused the actress of making her time on the show "a living hell." Alex Newell, another star of the show, displayed support for Ware's comments while Morris said online that Michele was "unpleasant to work with." An actor who co-starred on Broadway with Michele also claimed she was a "nightmare."

Morris recalled Michele being pregnant with her first child as the claims surfaced.

"I remember getting so much shade and people were like, ‘Why don’t you go out and say it?’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, she’s pregnant and all this stuff is going around,’" Morris, 34, remembered. "And it’s true, I don’t know if maybe we were victims of bullying, and it’s a very victim thing to do to blame yourself, which is what people were saying, but … the only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera]."

Morris went on to explain that the cast members each had their own phases of getting "close" to Michele.

"And then we all weren’t as close with her," Morris said. "So there’s that human element to understanding who this person is, growing with that person, seeing her try to become better and taking care of herself after Cory [Monteith] passed. It was just the elephant in the room."

Rivera, who starred as Santana Lopez on "Glee," died in July by accidental drowning. The late actress got candid about Michele in her 2016 book , "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up."

"One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. We are both strong willed and competitive—not just with each other but with everyone—and that’s not a good mixture," Rivera penned.

"Lea and I definitely weren’t the best of friends, and I doubt we’ll ever sit on her couch and eat kale together again, but the rumors of our ‘feud’ were blown out of proportion," she also wrote.

Rivera would later go on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen and claim she did not have "beef" with Michele.

Michele welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Zandy Reich in August. Morris said she hasn't spoke to Michele but wishes her "the best of luck" with her little one.

After the accusations began pouring in, Michele issued a public apology, admitting she "clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," she said. "We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

A rep for Michele did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.