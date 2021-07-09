‘Glee’ star Heather Morris honors Naya Rivera with tribute tattoo: ‘Tomorrow is not promised’

Heather Morris is honoring her late friend and "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera with a heartfelt tribute one year after the actress’ tragic death at age 33.

On Wednesday, Morris, 34, received a tattoo that bared a phrase from one of Rivera’s final tweets as an in memoriam.

"Tomorrow is not promised" Morris inked on the outer side of her left arm and shared in a series of photos and video to Instagram of the process while also remembering Rivera with a portrait snap.

"It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," Morris began in an emotional caption commemorating the anniversary of Rivera’s death. "I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between."

NAYA RIVERA: A LOOK BACK AT THE EVENTS LEADING TO THE STAR'S TRAGIC DEATH

"Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes," Morris added. "I love you forever bebe girl."

The complete tweet Rivera hit send on in the evening hours of July 2, 2020, reads: "no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

NAYA RIVERA'S SON JOSEY ‘DOING BETTER EVERY DAY’ SINCE ‘GLEE’ STAR'S DEATH: REPORT

It was accompanied by a simple selfie of the mother, singer and author who is seen sitting on a floor and smiling while donning a white collared shirt and gold hoop earrings – her dark hair draped over her left side.

Rivera tragically passed away last year when she drowned in Lake Piru near Los Angeles.

She was best known for playing the sharp-tongued and golden-voiced Santana Lopez on "Glee" but also found success in "Step Up: High Water" and in her final role: Voicing Catwoman in a pair of animated Batman flicks.

On July 8, 2020, Rivera took her son Josey, who was 4 years old at the time, to Lake Piru near Los Angeles, Calif. for a day on the water.

‘GLEE' STAR NAYA RIVERA YELLED FOR ‘HELP’ BEFORE ACCIDENTAL DROWNING, INVESTIGATIVE REPORT REVEALS

In security footage from the area, the actress was seen arriving at a dock in her car and walking with young Josey to rent a boat.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner released the full investigative report along with the autopsy report, which was obtained by Fox News and details the "Glee" actress’ final moments after she assisted her 4-year-old son, who was later found sleeping alone on the vessel wearing a life vest, up onto the rental boat.

According to the investigative report, before the accidental drowning, Rivera's son Josey said he and the star "counted '1, 2, 3' and then jumped off the boat together."

Not too long after, Rivera told her son "to get back on to the boat," according to the report.

NAYA RIVERA 911 AUDIO, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO RELEASED

"She helped him onto the boat and he then heard [Rivera] yell 'help' and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water," according to the report.

On July 13, Rivera’s body was located five days after her disappearance floating in an area of the lake that is about 30 feet deep. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said she was most likely trapped in thick vegetation underwater for several days before floating to the top.

Josey was immediately reunited with his father and other relatives.

The day before her death, Rivera tweeted a photo of the two of them that read, "just the two of us." In her memoir, she called him "my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rivera was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles two weeks after her death on Friday, July 24.

Morris shared a photo from Rivera’s final resting place within her Instagram tribute.