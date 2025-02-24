Actress Natasha Lyonne clarifies remarks after saying 12-year-olds should be able to get abortions

Actress Natasha Lyonne clarified her remarks in a recent post on X after saying 12-year-olds should be able to get abortions.

"When I think of the kids or like the 12-year-old girl that can't get an abortion or something or you know it's that that's what really like rips me apart," Lyonne said in an interview at the 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica, California.

In a post on X on Sunday, Lyonne said her remarks on 12-year-old’s getting abortions were "Not my eloquent best, I grant you."

"To clarify: I meant to say, that in many states now, if a young girl is raped, even by a family member, she would be forced to have that child against her will, or risk going to prison longer than her perpetrator," Lyonne said.

"And yeah, I think that’s about the darkest way to destroy a young woman’s life & autonomy & I say that coming from a place of first hand experience. There is too much unnecessary & violent shrapnel happening to our most marginalized groups & total fear of reprisal in speaking up. Heck, I’m scared too."

Lyonne, who is known for her roles in "American Pie" and "Poker Face," told The Hollywood Reporter, "I hate violence so much."

In her post on X, she also said she is afraid of "mob mentality."

"But more than fear of personal ridicule, I fear the unmitigated glee of mob mentality, the kind that leads too easily to dehumanization & the disintegration of our collective moral compass," she said.

"As an empath, I struggle to find the words to articulate my heartbreak for the rising toll of individual human beings presently tangled in this risky, political power play. Perhaps naively, I always envisioned progress as an empowering endeavor, working towards healing and understanding, with the goal of becoming a unified nation. Our great strength & defining characteristic ought to be in priding ourselves on protecting our most vulnerable, rather than high-fiving as we dismantle basic ethics & equality. See you next time on ‘showbiz libtards with hot, woke takes!’"

The 45-year-old actress said her remarks came from a place of personal experience.

"Speaking as an abused kid, who’s lived a lot of life, both on the skids & at the top, I guess I just don’t know how to stay silent despite the awareness that these days, it’s increasingly risky to be honest & can lead to muddled answers when caught off guard," Lyonne said.

"Probably not a great sign that free speech is really free if even a rambling, loquacious riffer like yours truly, clams up in the face of a real deal question at some frothy, workplace event," she added.

Referring to President Donald Trump during the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lyonne said, "It's very weird to have like a showbiz guy in charge is surreal. I mean because well I'm I'm actually pretty horrified by how strategic and effective this whole thing has been."

"I think there's a real disconnect in all of the noise around like the individuals that are going to be really taking the hits on a individual, like a human basis in the trans community, gay community, Black community."

"‘This is America’ to quote Childish Gambino Donald Glover so it's nothing we didn't know but always a horror to see up front and I don't know I'm sorry to end on that," Lyonne said.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Lyonne for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.



